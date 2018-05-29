Rob Roy boss struggling to field team in remaining fixtures

Rob Roy are running out of players as they struggle to complete a season which is threatening to drag on into mid-June.

Rabs still have two Super League matches remaining - at home to Cumnock tonight (Wednesday) and Glenafton this Saturday.

But they are also in the quarter-finals of the West of Scotland Cup with potentially three more games in that competition - although they still don’t know their last eight opponents.

They are due to face the winners of the Darvel v Shettleston third round tie scheduled for this Saturday.

And with player availability diminishing due to injuries and holiday commitments, Rabs boss Stewart Maxwell wants the game played as early as possible, ideally next Monday.

Maxwell admitted that simply getting a team out on the pitch to fulfil fixtures is his main task at the moment.

He said: “We’ve had six players hospitalised in the past four weeks and it’s been tough.

“Against Kilwinning we played really well considering we just had 11 men and a trialist and me on the bench!

“We’re running out of players because people are going on holiday and you can’t play trialists in the cup. It’s becoming farcical in the juniors.

“We’re going to request the West game is played on Monday. We have another two players away after that and I’m at the stage where I might not be able to fulfil the fixtures.”