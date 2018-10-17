Rob Roy boss wants an end to errors in defence

Rob Roy manager Stewart Maxwell said he was “really disappointed” to draw Saturday’s match away to Petershill after conceding a late goal.

His side were leading 3-2 away from home but let the three points slip when the home side scored a 93rd minute equaliser.

Maxwell has now called on his side to cut out “silly mistakes” at the back.

“We had spells in the game where we were excellent, but then we gave away three sloppy goals and sometimes you get what you deserve in football for doing that,” he said.

“At 1-0 though we had a stonewall penalty turned down. Their defender has jumped up and punched the ball away above his head.

“It beggars belief that we didn’t get a penalty. That could have put us two up at half time which might have made a big difference in the game.”

Though Petershill went 2-1 ahead, the Roy got back on top at 3-2, only to concede to the last-gasp sucker punch.

“As you can imagine I wasn’t a happy man in the changing room at the end of the game,” Maxwell said.

It’s individual errors, rather then poor defending overall that is costing points Maxwell says.

“We score goals, we’re good going forward, but we need to shut the back door up and that’s not just down to the defence.

“It’s things you can’t work on in training like the keeper and defender don’t communicate from a long throw and the boy nips in and scores. These are errors that we need to cut out.”

Maxwell’s side were drawn at home against Thornton Hibs of the East Region Premier League North in the Scottish Junior Cup and he says he has already started doing his homework ahead of the October 27 tie.

“I had them watched and have a report,” he said. “They won 6-0, they’re a good side.

“It’s the cup and they’ll be looking at us as a scalp. It’ll be a hard match but I’m glad we got a home tie.”

The Roy are also at home for this Saturday’s league match against second bottom Renfrew and Maxwell said: “A win could help propel ourselves away from them.”