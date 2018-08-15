Rob Roy boss won’t judge his team until everyone is fit

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell says it’s impossible to give a fair assessment of his team until his current injury crisis eases.

Rabs travel to face champions Beith on Saturday having taken just one point from their opening three games.

But Maxwell says: “We can’t be judged until we get everybody fit,

“We’ve had 12 fit players and had to make a formation up dictated by the personnel.

“I’ve had to play coach at left back and he’s a right back. And he was the best player for us!

“It’s frustrating, but there’s nothing you can do. I can only bring in so many players because I know I’ve got six or seven coming back.”

After a 4-0 defeat at Cambuslang in their league opener, Rob Roy lost 2-1 at home to Clydebank before claiming their first point of the campaign in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Irvine Meadow.

Maxwell said: “Against Clydebank we were better than we were against Cambuslang.

“We went 1-0 down from a mistake, they didn’t have to work for the goal. “But we started the second half really well. We deserved our equaliser and were the better team.

“The same defender’s then played everybody onside and they’ve made it 2-1, but I thought we deserved a draw.

“Against Irvine I felt we should have won the game. The first half was pretty scrappy but I felt we were the better team.

“I couldn’t believe we were about to lose the game. But to be fair, and it’s something they’ve not done since the start of the league campaign, they battled back and got a draw. It was nothing more than they deserved.”

Maxwell has been able to add to his squad, bringing in the junior experience of ex-Fauldhouse keeper JC Hutchison and Arthurlie striker Michael Daly.

He has also secured the services ex-Airdrie defender Chris Lang and Livingston left-back Cameron Clark.

But the Rob Roy boss knows he is limited, both in terms of finances and squad size.

“Once we settle down defensively I think we can go and compete in that league, but we’ve got to get a bit more consistency in the back line and players available.”