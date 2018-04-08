Rob Roy edge past Kilsyth on penalties after late goal

Rob Roy left it late before booking their place in the Central League Cup third round at the expense of local rivals Kilsyth, writes Neil Anderson.

In a hard fought encounter, which saw both sides reduced to 10 men, a stoppage time equaliser allowed Rabs to take the tie to penalties.

And Stewart Maxwell’s side then made the most of their escape by winning the shootout 3-2.

The Roy started brightly and in the opening minute Gary Carroll shot wide before Andy Johnstone saw his shot cannon off team-mate Shaun Fraser.

Fraser failed to test Michael Duke in the Kilsyth goal with a free-kick from 20 yards and clever play from Lee Gallacher then set up Carroll whose shot flew over.

In a Kilsyth counter attack Scott Davidson forced a save from Michael McKinven, but Rabs were soon back on the attack. Danny Mackenzie saw a goal bound shot blocked, Carroll headed a chance over and Scott Walker had an effort well blocked.

It was nearly all one-way traffic but the score remained goal less at half time.

After the break Gallacher had a shot blocked by Craig Hughes before Rabs were stunned when Kilsyth took a shock lead in the 57th minute, David Waters cutting in from the right and fired a low shot beyond the diving McKinven.

Shortly after Davidson shot wide from distance as Kilsyth looked to extend their lead.

In the 62nd minute Duke was called in to action when he pushed a Johnstone header over and a minute later the keeper scrambled substitute Connor Hughes’s drive past the post.

At the other end Cory Pearson flashed a cross over the Rabs’ goalmouth but found no takers.

But Kilsyth were on the back foot and desperate defending prevented both Gallacher and Carroll from equalising before Gavin Mackie was unlucky to see his well-placed shot blocked.

In the 85th minute Fraser, in pursuit of a through ball, clashed with keeper Duke and both players were involved in a spate of verbals which resulted in referee Brown showing the red card to the Kilsyth keeper and a yellow to the Rabs skipper.

In the first minute of stoppage time Rob Roy grabbed a well earned equaliser when Gallacher’s cross to the far post was met by the head of Carroll to bullet past stand-in keeper Craig Hughes from two yards out.

However a minute later Rabs were reduced to 10 men as Fraser was shown a second yellow card for his continued protests.

In the shootout McKinven gave the home side a great start by saving Kilsyth’s first two efforts from Gary Kelly and Waters with Rob Roy scoring through Gallacher and Carroll.

Davidson and Daniel Smith for Kilsyth and Mackie for Rob Roy all scored before Hughes blasted the Roy’s fourth penalty high over. However McKinven was in fine form and saved Pearson’s spot kick to send Rob Roy through.

Calum Stewart, and his grandfather Andy Smith, presented the Supporters’ man of the Match trophy, kindly donated by Roddy the Dog Walker, at the end of the game to Lee Gallacher.