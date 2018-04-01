Rob Roy hit six past Irvine Vics in West Cup win

Rob Roy returned to winning ways after their Scottish Cup exit with a 6-1 win over a plucky Irvine Vics side.

The home side were on the attack from kick-off in the West of Scotland Cup first round tie and in the first minute Joe Slattery shot wide after visiting keeper Chris Lamb dropped the ball.

Shaun Fraser volleyed in Rob Roy's fifth goal against Irvine Vics (pic by Scott Wilson)

Irvine replied when David Smith was brought down by Danny Boyle outside the box, but the resulting free-kick was well cleared by Gary McCulloch.

However the Roy took the lead after seven minutes when Willie Sawyers was set free by a Slattery pass and he hammered an unstoppable shot high into Lamb’s top left hand corner.

Three minutes later Rob Roy doubled their lead when Sawyers made contact with a headed pass before sending a low shot past the diving Lamb.

The Rabs kept pushing forward and from a Shaun Fraser cross Gavin Mackie’s volley lacked power and was easily saved by Lamb. A minute later Fraser shot wide after being well set up by Sawyers.

The pressure continued and in the 25th minute Sawyers was sent through one on one against Lamb but the keeper made a great save.

A minute later McCulloch sent a 25-yard shot over the bar before Lamb tipped Sawyers’ well-placed volley over the bar.

The Vics kept plugging away and Eddie Ablorh shot wide when in a good scoring position inside the Rabs’ box.

However the action was soon back at the other end and Fraser had another low shot well saved by Lamb before Slattery’s lob from distance flashed past the post.

The Roy had to be content with a two-goal lead at half-time, but the second half was only three minutes old when the unfortunate Sean Mears headed a Fraser cross in to his own net to put the home side three up.

Five minutes later Sawyers completed his hat-trick when he headed home from a Mackie free-kick.

The Irvine side never gave up. Callum Davidson flashed a free kick across the Rabs’ box but it failed to find any takers. A minute later Chris Wilson had a 30-yard effort which went wide of Steven McNeil’s post.

But as the half wore on the home side’s superior fitness began to show. Mackie’s header from a Lee Gallacher cross was taken low by Lamb, who continued to have a busy time in the visitors’ goal.

Gallacher then had a mazy run into the Vics’ box but his netbound shot was deflected for a corner.

Nevertheless the Roy increased their lead in the 73rd minute when Sean Fraser struck a sweet volley past Lamb.

McNeil was called into action two minutes later when he did well to save substitute David Adams’ shot on target.

Further attacks from the home side kept the visitors on their toes with Gallacher and Fraser keeping Lamb busy in goal.

However in the final minute Rob Roy managed to hit their sixth goal of the game when Danny Mackenzie turned neatly in the box to shoot past Lamb.

Rob Roy now face a second round tie away to Maryhill Juniors.