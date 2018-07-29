Rob Roy stroll to win League Cup win at Ashfield

Rob Roy continued their impressive pre-season form with a comfortable 5-1 win in their League Cup opener at Ashfield on Saturday.

Four goals in the first half ended the game as a contest as Stewart Maxwell’s side began the new-look competition in style.

The first chance fell to the Rabs in the second minute , new captain Martin McBride heading a Lee Gallacher corner wide.

However two minutes later the Roy took the lead when Graeme Ramage shot from distance and home keeper John Mullen fumbled the ball in to the net.

Ashfield replied with Keigan Parker’s cross being deflected for a corner by Michael Morris.

The visitors then doubled their lead in the eighth minute when John Sweeney ran through to sweep the ball past Mullen.

Rabs piled on the pressure and Mullen took a Connor Hughes shot well at his post and then a Gallacher shot lacked power to trouble the keeper.

Eventually the lead was increased in the 25th minute when Jordan Currie-McLean’s cross was tucked away by Hughes.

Then on the half hour mark Rabs made it four when Willie Sawyers clinically finished Currie-McLean’s cross.

Ashfield pulled a goal back in the 37th minute when Andy Finnigan failed to punch the ball clear and allowed Mark McManus to head in to the empty net.

On the half time whistle Finnigan did well to block Alan Cairns’ effort with his feet and prevent a further goal for the home side.

However five minutes in to the second half Rabs increased their lead when Hughes’ low cross from the left was neatly finished from close range by Currie-McLean.

In a period of sustained Rob Roy attacking play Gallacher blazed over the bar from the edge of the box and Currie-McLean’s lob was taken high by Mullen. Then from a Gallacher lay off, Sawyers saw his shot go wide.

Substitute Gary Carroll then fired over the bar and Ramage’s free kick from the edge of the penalty box was pushed wide by Mullen.

However when Sawyers’ follow up shot was blasted in to the net the ‘goal’ was disallowed by referee Birrell for offside.

With substitutions in abundance in the final quarter play became broken and scrappy, with the Roy the more likely to add to their tally.

However there was no further scoring and the visitors were able to pick up the three points with relative ease.

Sponsor Pat Cairney presented the Supporters’ Man of the Match trophy, kindly donated by Roddy the Dog Walker, at the end of the game to Willie Sawyers.