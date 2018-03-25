Rob Roy stunned by Wishaw in Scottish Cup shock

Rob Roy crashed out of the Scottish Junior Cup after a shock quarter-final defeat at the hands of Central League District side Wishaw.

Wishaw started with a real intensity, taking the game to the Super League Premier Division side, and Daniel Kindlan fired over after five minutes.

Rob Roy took a while to get into the game, but Joe Slattery almost put them ahead when he volleyed off the left-hand post from around 25 yards.

Daniel Boyle was used as a significant threat from corners, but couldn’t keep down his header from Lee Gallacher’s delivery.

Wishaw keeper Sandy Fraser then kept out a curling shot from Gallacher, a powerful Kevin Watt drive from a tight angle and a Shaun Fraser effort.

Gallacher missed a golden opportunity two minutes into the second half, his effort from a Danny Mackenzie cutback stinging the hands of Thomson.

But it was the hosts who broke the deadlock when Kindlan went on a mazy run past four Rob Roy players before slotting home from 18 yards.

Skipper Boyle was again unable to find the net with a header from another Gallacher corner as Stewart Maxwell’s side pushed for an equaliser.

But their day was summed up when Wishaw scored a second two minutes from time.

After a quick succession of Rob Roy shots was defended, the ball was cleared for substitute Michael Collinder to chase and counter.

He found Vincent McGuire in the middle of the park and he spotted the keeper off his line, proceeded to take the ball past the two defenders and the keeper around 25 yards out and produce the most delicious chip from the left hand side of the box 18 yards out over Gary McCulloch and Danny Mackenzie and into the net to send the home team and supporters into a frenzy, sparking wild celebrations.