Rossvale 3 Kello 0: Comfortable win for still unbeaten Vale

Rossvale moved into second place in the Championship League with a 3-0 win over Kello Rovers at Huntershill on Saturday.

Gordon Moffat's side were looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the league season and bounce back from their narrow League Cup defeat at Premiership Clydebank.

As early as the 10th minute they should have gone ahead when Andy Johnstone was put through on Ryan Dunsmuir by Liam McGonigle, but could only watch as the keeper let the ball slip between his legs as he spread himself but recovered in time to clear it away.

But the breakthrough did come just three minutes later.

Man of the match McGonigle beat two men and fed Kirk Forbes who found Johnstone again charging through on Dunsmuir and this time he chipped the ball over the diving keeper to put the Vale ahead.

Vale doubled their advantage 11 minutes later through a fine worked corner between McGonigle and Forbes who curled the ball into the net.

Rossvale were well on top, causing Kello all sorts of problems, and were unlucky on several occasions not to go much further.

Anton McDowall's cross to Johnstone was thwarted by the foot of a diving Dunsmuir who was called into action again, saving once more with his feet from McGonigle who had brought down Peter Bradley’s 40 yard pass.

Dunsmuir was also left on his own when McGonigle put Johnstone through, but this time the shot went narrowly past.

Vale kept the pressure up and a Forbes free-kick to the back post was headed on by Craig Buchanan to Gary McMenamin who headed narrowly wide.

Vale finished off the half with a driven Bradley free-kick which looked netbound until Dunsmuir dived to his right and somehow turned it out for a corner.

The pattern continued after the break with the keeper again saving or poor Vale finishing keeping the score at 2-0.

Chris Zok was unlucky to see a David Leadbetter cross skim past him and Forbes found Hunter charging through the middle but again Dunsmuir saved with his feet.

Dunsmuir kept Kello in the game and they did have spells where they moved the ball about well with Ross Costello was in the middle of most of their moves.

But they couldn’t break down the Vale defence and lost their way in a spell which saw them reduced to nine men as Jack Anderson found himself being sent off for a foul on McGonigle and a minute later Martin Shaw followed for a late, high tackle on Gary Giffin.

The latter challenge resulted in a penalty which Zok slotted past the diving Dunsmuir to complete the scoring.

There will be no league game next Saturday as it has been cancelled but Rossvale will take on Airdrieonians under-20s at Huntershill and will use this game to raise funds for their appointed charity Back Onside.