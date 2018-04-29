Rossvale back on top after goalless draw at Wishaw

Rossvale went back to the top of the Central First Division despite being held to a goalless draw at Wishaw on Wednesday evening.

Injury hit Vale took on Scottish Cup semi-finalists Wishaw on their own patch in which should have been a very important game to both clubs but it just didn’t realise.

It was Wishaw's third game in five days and they tired early in the second half and Rossvale just could not find the killer touch to finish the game off.

Wishaw started the better of the two teams and in the 20th minute McQuire came close when his header narrowly sneaked past the post.

Gary Giffin replied with a curling shot from about 20 yards but the keeper kept an eye on it and took it easily.

McQuire again caused panic in the Vale defence a few minutes later when he tried an acrobatic overhead kick which came of the base of the post.

Kirk Forbes managed to get the first decent shot at the Wishaw goals in 35th minute but could only agonisingly watch as his effort sailed over the crossbar.

A minute later Wishaw won a corner on the left which Kindlan took and was unlucky as his perfect cross skipped past everyone on the goalline and out for a goal kick.

Rossvale should have gone ahead five minutes before half time when Forbes was through on the keeper and as he rounded him Thomson stuck a hand out and knocked the ball away but straight to Stephen McGladrigan whose shot was blocked on the line and eventually cleared for a corner.

From the resulting Giffin corner Nivens’ header sailed over the crossbar to bring the first half to a close.

After the break, with ‘Vale kicking uphill and with the wind at their back, Vale won a free kick out on the right which Giffin took but McGladrigan’s header again sailed past the post much to Thomson’s relieve.

The game was starting to get a number of free kicks at this stage as Vale pressed for that vital goal with Wishaw counter attacking.

Vale nearly went ahead when Forbes tried to chip the keeper from 30 yards but Thomson managed to bring it down safely and keep his goals intact.

After this the game went from end to end and it looked as if the first goal was going to be a winner. It never came and Rossvale came out of it with a point and their unbeaten run extended to seven games.