Rossvale beat Troon to stretch unbeaten run under David Gormley

Rossvale continued their climb up the Premiership table by overcoming Troon in a very tricky home fixture at New Tinto Park on Saturday.

The 1-0 win moved Vale up to 11th position after an amazing six undefeated matches under new boss David Gormley and Sean Higgins.

Troon, with ex-Hearts player Ryan Stevenson and man of many senior clubs John Gemmell in their line-up, just couldn’t handle the ‘Vale’s second half challenge after a very poor first half by the two teams when the ball was more in the air than on the ground.

Early on Troon looked the more likely to score. In the 15th minute Ben Reilly’s pass found Gemmell charging into the box, but Donnelly came out diving at his feet and cleared the danger.

At thee other end an excellent Gary Giffin cross just evaded Anthony Higgins in the middle and then brother Sean at the back post.

Vale came close again just before half-time when Del McNab got onto the end of a pass right through the middle of Troon defence but Scott Johnstone brought off a good save.

After the break another long ball from the Troon defence was headed on by Stevenson to Gemmell but he could only blast over from close in.

For Vale Frazer Johnstone made a good break down the right and found Anthony Higgins whose shot on the turn was easily saved again by Johnstone.

Gemmell then had the ball in the Vale net with an excellent header but the ‘goal’ was ruled out for offside.

Troon were reduced to 10 men in the 65th minute when new signing Ross Barbour received a second yellow.

That lifted Vale who picked up their game and were rewarded eight minutes later when McNab reacted quickest after Johnstone couldn’t hold a Gary McGrath effort from the distance to blast high into the net.

Two minutes later Peter Bradley stung Johnstone’s hands with another long range effort which the keeper did well to parry away, but Vale had done enough.