Rossvale beaten by Clydebank on ex-boss Moffat’s return

Rossvale’s poor run continued as they went down at home to Clydebank at New Tinto Park on Saturday.

It was a winning return for ex-Vale boss Gordon Moffat who moved to the Bankies earlier in the season.

The visitors started well and Aaron Millar found ex-Rossvale player Craig Holmes with an excellent pass but he dragged his effort wide.

At the other end Liam McGonigle’s effort from distance was palmed down by Marc Waters.

Clydebank were lucky to escape going behind when, after a scramble in their box, a Fraser Johnstone effort was deflected behind. From the resultant corner Sean Higgins headed to his brother Anthony who tried an overhead kick from close in but didn’t connect properly and resulted in an easy save for the keeper.

Clydebank then broke down the left and Cammy McClair picked out an unmarked Nicky Little at the front post and he made no mistake with his header to put the Bankies ahead.

Rossvale started the second half well and Del McNab laid the ball off to Sean Higgins whose effort was deflected for a corner.

But it wasn’t long before Bankies went two up as a mistake by Matt Niven allowed Kyle Munro to burst into the box and bury his shot past Jamie Donnelly.

Vale avoided further damage when Munro burst down the wing and his excellent cross into the box found Millar but his first touch was terrible.

Following a team reshuffle the home side pulled a goal back when David Leadbetter’s fine cross found McNab who took it on the drop to prod past Waters.

From the restart Vale won possession and pushed forward and when Joe Slattery was fouled in the box and the referee had no option but to point to the spot, but Waters brought out a good save to turn away Sean Higgins’s penalty.

Vale were lucky not to go further behind when Little blasted an effort over the bar and Millar then took advantage of a Sean Higgins mistake to burst into the box, but was denied by a very good save from Donnelly.

As Rossvale threw bodies forward McNab hit the bar from close range and a Peter Bradley header was cleared off the line.

Buchanan then had a netbound 30-yarder tipped over by Waters for a corner, from which his header from close in also went narrowly over.