Rossvale boss Gordon Moffat delighted with reaction to Scottish Cup loss

Rossvale boss Gordon Moffat admitted he was relieved to see his players put their Scottish Cup exit behind them at Cumbernauld on Saturday.

Vale bounced back from the disappointment of running Hurlford so close to secure a vital away win over one of their Championship promotion rivals.

Moffat said: “It was a big win for us.

READ MORE: Cumbernauld United 1 Rossvale 2

“I’d have liked to have gone through in the Scottish, but as soon as you go out you’ve got to quickly draw a line under it.

“From experience as a player and a coach, sometimes if you go out of the Scottish it hangs over you for a few weeks and it takes a wee while to get back up and running in the league, so it was pleasing to hit the ground running again.”

“It didn’t feel like our best performance by a long way in terms of the football but it was just important to get the points.”

Next up for Vale this Saturday is another away clash against promotion rivals at Arthurlie.

Moffat said: “They’ve been going brilliant. They gave us a right tough game at our place so it’s going to be very tough one.”

READ MORE: Rossvale held by Arthurlie