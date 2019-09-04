Rossvale boss Gordon Moffat quits to join Clydebank

Junior side Rossvale have been rocked by the resignation of manager Gordon Moffat.

Moffat, who led Vale to back-to-back promotions and into the top flight for the first time in their history, has quit to take over Premiership rivals Clydebank.

The 36-year-old was previously assistant manager to Stewart Maxwell at Kirkintilloch Rob Roy, before being appointed Vale boss in November 2017 and steering them to the Central First Division title that season.

The following season he guided Vale to third spot in the new West Region Championship and promotion to the Premiership, after just eight years as a junior club.

However he has now left to return to Clydebank, where he previously enjoyed success as a player. Assistant Gary McMenamin is also moving with him.

Moffart was part of the side promoted to the Premier Division, and scored in their Central League Cup win against Shotts in 2012.

And in a social media post he admitted he had taken the decision to leave Rossvale with a heavy heart.

He said: "I'd like to thank [chairman] Dom [McInally] and the committee for trusting in me as a young manager and giving me 100 per cent backing for two years.

"I've loved every minute of it, a league title, two promotions and some amazing cup runs mean I'll never forget my time at the club.

"I'd also like to thank a fantastic group of players, they are the ones that delivered this success and every one of them was genuinely a pleasure to work with.

"The opportunity to work for a club and support that I have a huge connection with was ultimately too big to turn down and I'd genuinely like to wish Dom and Rossvale all the luck and success in the world."