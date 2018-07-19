Rossvale boss Moffat encouraged by display against Beith

Rossvale gave Ayrshire giants Beith a run for their money in a pre-season friendly encounter at Huntershill on Tuesday night.

The match ended in a 4-2 win for last season's Premier League champions, but only after a spirited second-half fightback from Vale.

Beith opened the scoring after 10 minutes and added two more in a six-minute spell just before the break.

Liam McGonigle pulled one back for Rossvale just after the hour and with 15 minutes to go Andy Hunter got another for the Bishopbriggs side.

However Beith made sure of the victory with a fourth goal six minutes from time.

Despite the result manager Gordon Moffat was delighted with his side's performance against a top quality side.

He said: "It was a great test for us against one of the top teams in the West. Our boys got a lot out of that, as did I."

The match followed an impressive 6-0 win for Rossvale in their pre-season opener against South of Scotland League side Lochar Thistle in Lockerbie last Saturday.

Peter Bradley opened the scoring for Gordon Moffat’s side after 34 minutes and added a second five minutes later.

Andy Hunter added a third 10 minutes into the second half and strikes by Stephen McGladrigan on 62 minutes and Chris Zok four minutes later stretched the lead to five.

Former Rob Roy man Andy Johnstone completed the scoring two minutes from time.

Next up for Rossvale is a match with Lowland League title contenders East Sirlingshire at Huntershill on Saturday, kick-off 2pm.