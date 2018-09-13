Rossvale boss Moffat happy with start but warns of long way to go

Rossvale boss Gordon Moffat is taking nothing for granted, despite his side’s unbeaten start to their debut season in the West second tier.

Following last season’s promotion, Vale are undefeated in their opening six matches, the latest of which was Saturday’s goalless draw at Neilston.

But Moffat insists: “It’s still early days, there’s no point in us getting carrying away with what we’ve done.

“Four wins and two draws, if you’d offered that to us for our first six games in this league we’d have taken it. It’s a good start, but there are tough games every week. It’s a tough league.”

Moffat admitted he was disappointed not to have taken full points from Saturday’s match.

“Beforehand you would have maybe said a point would have been good, but the way it played out it was probably two points dropped with them playing the whole of the second half with 10 men.

“We plugged away, we just didn’t hurt them enough in the final third.”

Next up for Rossvale this Saturday is a derby clash with St Roch’s at Huntershill.