Rossvale boss says his team passed a stern test

Rossvale manager Gordon Moffat said his side proved they can match teams at the top of the league.

Moffat watched his side thump league leaders Rutherglen Glencairn by three goals to nil on Saturday, thanks to a hat trick from team captain Jamie Hunter, and says it was a victory that was thoroughly deserved.

Jamie Hunter scores against Glencairn (pic by HT Photography/@dibsy_)

“For me it was a test to see where we were,” he said.

“I know we are a good team but for me Rutherglen are one of the teams that will go up this year so I am delighted with the result.

“I don’t even think it was our best performance to be honest, I think we can play better than that.

“We still missed chances, including a penalty, so we could have been slicker.

“But we gave the boys a game plan because we knew we were playing a good team, so in terms of being disciplined it was probably our best performance in that respect.”

Moffat praised his captain Hunter for a man of the match performance.

“I made a point of saying to Jamie in the team talk before the game that he really needed to perform and he delivered, I couldn’t have asked for more.

“I’m delighted for him because Jamie will probably say himself that he’s probably not hit a level of consistency yet that he was at last season.

“But we’ve started seeing that over the last few weeks, so it’s good for him and it’s obviously good for the team.”

Now Moffat wants to see Rossvale go on a run of results, saying that Saturday gives them a platform to build from.

“I think that we’re getting closer to where we can get to as a team.

“I’ve said to them there’s no point in beating the team at the top of the league then taking our foot of the gas over the next few weeks.”

Next for Rossvale is a trip to Ashfield on Saturday in the West of Scotland Cup

“It’ll be hard,” Moffat said, “the pitch dimensions probably won’t suit us but you’ve got to deal with that.

“We’ll make a couple of changes and adapt our game a wee bit.”

Moffat will miss the match due to work commitments but says he’s no concerns.

“It’s frustrating for me, but my assistants will make sure everyone is prepared.”