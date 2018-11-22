Rossvale boss warns Lanark United will provide tough Scottish Junior Cup test

It’s Scottish Junior Cup time for Rossvale on Saturday when they travel to Lanark United for a fourth round tie.

Championship side Vale will be favourites against a team who play two tiers below them. But Lanark, like Rossvale, have only lost one league game all season and are second top of the League Two table.

And Rossvale boss Gordon Moffat is not expecting anything other than a difficult encounter.

He said: “They’ll play with confidence and are at home so it will be a tough game for us. But it’s one we will go and try to win and we’re looking forward to it.

“It’s a big deal for a club like us to get into the later stages of the Scottish.”

Vale currently sit seventh in the table, but have games in hand over all the sides above them, inclding Arthurlie with whom they drew 0-0 at Huntershill last week.

And Moffat admitted it was a match both sides probably deserved to take something from.

He said: “I wouldn’t say I was satisfied with a point but I think it was fair, to be honest.

“I don’t think we did enough to win, but defensively we were pretty solid.”

Saturday’s cup tie at Lanark’s Moor Park kicks off at 1.45pm.