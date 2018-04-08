Rossvale cruise past Lesmahagow in Central League Cup

Rossvale moved safely into the third round of the Central League Cup with a comfortable win over First Division rivals Lesmahagow.

In a much changed team, captain for the day Kirk Forbes controlled the midfield as Rossvale dominated the first half with some delightful football.

Kirk Forbes played a key role in Rossvale's win over Lesmahagow.

As early as the sixth minute Liam Crichton sent a shot narrowly past Gow keeper Daniel Tobin’s right-hand post.

Scott Cumming was very lucky not to receive a straight red card three minutes later for a brutal tackle on Liam McGonigle who then beat Tobin with a chip from 30 yards only to see the ball rebound back off the crossbar.

However Rossvale broke through in the 12th minute with a wonderful goal as Peter Bradley’s 40-yard pass was met by Crichton on the volley as he ran into the 18-yard box.

Lesmahagow were finding it very difficult to get hold of the ball as Vale moved it about with ease.

McGonigle thought he had increased the score with a header from a Crichton cross which Vale claimed was over the line before Gow cleared it upfield.

But Vale did go two up on 34 minutes when Ryan Spalding fired in a cross which deflected off Cherrie’s head into the back of the net with the keeper stranded.

The threatened again just before the break when McGonigle, Stephen McGladrigan and Crichton linked up to create a chance for Josh O’Hare, but his weak shot was easily stopped by the keeper.

Gow came out in the second half more determined to try and not suffer a heavy defeat but could not break down a stubborn Vale team.

The game became untidy but victory was sealed on 73 minutes when Gary Giffin’s corner found Crichton 10 yards out and he headed on to Greg Fernie who beat Tobin from close in to finish the game as a competition.

Vale return to league duty and their chase for promotion at East Kilbride Thistle tonight (Wednesday) and are also away to Forth Wanderers on Saturday.