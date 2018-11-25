Rossvale draw at Lanark United in Scottish Junior Cup

Rossvale face a replay with Lanark United at Huntershill after the sides’ Scottish Junior Cup fourth round tie ended all square.

Both goals came from penalties in the closing 15 minutes with Chris Zok putting the home side ahead only for Lanark to level five minutes later.

A chance falls to Rossvale's Gary McMenamin. (Pic courtesy of HT Photography/@dibsy_)

Lanark, on an excellent run in League Two, began the better and on 12 minutes Ian Watt broke down the right to fire in an excellent cross to Lewis Hill whose effort was blocked.

Vale broke upfield and after a fine run by Liam McGonigle, David Leadbetter’s cross was cut out by keeper Gareth Hallford. It fell to Gary Giffin but the keeper again saved his effort.

Lanark again came close on the half hour when Declan Lafferty tried his luck from the distance but his effort went past. A couple of minutes later Hugh Kerr headed narrowly past from a free-kick.

Kerr headed wide again after a great Lafferty run down the left and Watt was then denied by Donnelly who excellently turned his shot for a corner.

Rossvale were more like themselves after the break and Giffin’s effort was deflected into the side net. From the resulting corner McMenamin should have scored but mishit the ball and it was cleared.

McGonigle was sent through one on one with the keeper who managed to get a toe to his effort and, clear then again seconds later, his final shot went well over.

Giffin had a long-range effort saved before a Kirk Forbes shot rebounded off Hallford to Andy Johnstone but the keeper recovered to save his effort.

Giffin then flighted over an excellent cross only to see McMenamin’s effort crash off the bar.

But Rossvale’s pressure finally paid off 15 minutes from the end when McMenamin’s goal bound header was stopped on the line with his hand by Mark Smith, Lanark’s new loan signing from Albion Rovers.

Smith received a straight red and Zok put Vale ahead from resulting penalty.

Lanark didn’t lie down despite being a man short and with 10 minutes to go it was all level again.

From a long ball over the top Watt ran into the box and seemed to go down easily when he came into contact with Matt Niven.

But the penalty was given and Watt converted.

This picked Lanark up and only a brilliant save from Donnelly from yet another Kerr header at the back post kept ‘Vale in the cup.

The game finished with a couple of efforts from McGonigle and Giffin but at the end of the day possibly a draw was a fair result.