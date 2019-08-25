Rossvale draw blank in lacklustre display against Benburb

Rossvale went down 2-0 to Benburb in Saturday’s clash between tenants and landlords at New Tinto Park, reports Andy Sandilands.

The extra games being played at this time of the year are starting to hurt West junior teams and Rossvale are no different.

A lacklustre Vale just couldn’t get their play together and were under preessure as early as the seventh minute.

Gary McGrath’s very short back pass to keeper Jamie Donnelly was intercepted by Mulcahy who was onto it in a flash but Donnelly managed to block his effort and deflect it out of danger.

Then Bens were awarded a free-kick soon after and McCrone flighted in a great ball into the Vale box where Meechan outjumped the defence to head narrowly past.

One of Vale’s best first-half moves came when Kirk Forbes played an excellent ball to Del McNab who brought a fine diving save from Connelly from 20 yards.

Just on half hour mark Mulcahy tested Donnelly’s reactions from way out, but Donnelly was equal to the task and turned the ball out for a corner. From the resultant delivery Meechan should have scored, but his netbound header was cleared off the line.

Vale pressedin the Bens half, but were caught out at the back when a long clearance found Mulcahy and as he ran on to slip the ball past the advancing Donnelly.

McNab was very unfortunate in the second half when he saw his two efforts double saved by keeper from close in.

As both teams fought a good midfield battle, Bens always looked the more dangerous in the attack, while Vale seemed to take that extra touch or get balls overplayed.

The heat also seemed to play its part as it seemed to sap any effort Vale had left.

And when, after a scramble in the area, Wright forced the ball over the line to put Bens two up the fight seemed to fade away from Rossvale who had to hang on until the final whistle.

Next Saturday Vale are away to another promoted team, Rutherglen Glencairn.