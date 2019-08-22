Rossvale efforrt unrewarded as Irvine Meadow take points

Rossvale went down 2-1 to Irvine Meadow on Wednesday - and left not quite believing how they failed to secure at least a point.

Vale dominated the first half with a very strong wind behind them , but found themselves a goal down after 18 minutes from a rare Meadow effort.

Keeper Jamie Donnelly punched clear a free-kick delivered into the Rossvale box, but in the melee to follow it found the head of Neil Sloaves at the back post unmarked and he headed in from close range.

Up to this point the ‘Vale was moving the ball about and pressing the Meadow defence constantly but Meadow always looked more dangerous in their breakaways with Forsyth and McTernan causing problems at every opportunity.

On the half hour mark Scott Davidson's picked out Del McNab with an excellent pass but Shaun Newman in the Meadow goal turned away his effort.

Two minutes later Jackson Biggar had a shot from outside the box but again Newman managed to scramble clear, and Liam McGonigle then put another attempt narrowly past.

With all their effort and pressing Vale were very unfortunate to go in at the interval one goal behind - but straight from the restart they found themselves two behind.

From a Meadow bye kick Newman's wind-assisted kick bounced just inside the Vale 18-yyard box where Forsyth gratefully brought it down and slipped it past the advancing Donnelly.

The visitors pulled one back on 67 minutes when David Leadbetter’s cross found Davidson and he slipped the ball to McNab who ran past his marker into the box and fired in a great effort past the diving Newman.

Rossvale pressed the Meadow right till the final whistle but just couldn’t get that final pass to work for them that would bring an equaliser.

Next up for Vale on Saturday is a 'home' match with Benburb at New Tinto Park, the ground they currently share with the Govan club.