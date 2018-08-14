Rossvale finding their feet quickly at higher level

Rossvale boss Gordon Moffat says he’s not getting carried away by his side’s promising start to their first season in the West Region second tier.

Last season’s Central District champions have taken seven points out of nine from their opening games in the new-look Championship.

They are also through to the last 16 of the Sectional League Cup and face Premier Division Clydebank at Maryhill tonight (Wednesday) for a place in the quarter-finals.

But while delighted with last week’s wins over Kilsyth (3-2) and Larkhall (6-1) Moffat says it’s not even a case of “so far so good” for Vale.

He said: “We’ve not quite hit top gear yet, we’ve had a lot of players out with injuries and holidays that we’re starting to get back.

“And we’ve got the same issues that every team’s got getting up to speed. It’s still early days in the season and I wouldn’t say we’ve got to where I would want us to be.

“Seven points out of nine is a good sign but we know there’s going to be some really tough games in this league.

“We know we’re not the finished article and we’ve got work to do, but we’ve done well so far.”

Moffat says his side have nothing to lose from their clash with Clydebank.

He said: “It’s very similar to the Pollok game in that there’s no real pressure on us. Nobody really expects us to do anything so it’s a bit of a free hit to go and test ourselves in a knockout game against one of the best teams in the West.”

After a useful draw away to Darvel in their opening game, Vale then picked up maximum points from a hard-fought 3-2 win over Kilsyth Rangers and a 6-1 thumping of an inexperienced Larkhall Thistle side.

Moffat said: “The Kilsyth match was a tough game, Kilsyth are a good side and I wouldn’t be surprised if they are right up there.

“For us, and the bodies we had out, it was right good win. Kilsyth will feel they deserved something out of it but we also had a couple of chances to kill it off.

“Larkhall were a really young team. They had some good lads who tried to knock it about, but it’s a game you would look for us to go and win.

“I told them it was important to go and start the game fast and to be fair that’s what they did. The game was done after 13 minutes with three goals, we were 2-0 up in three minutes.

“There was a spell we went a wee bit slack and it’s hard because I’ve been there and it can be difficult when you’re three up early doors. You can take your foot off the gas.

“But we said it’s important to keep our standards, knowing that there are tough tasks coming up in the next couple of weeks.”

Following Wednesday’s cup clash with Clydebank, Vale return to league action on Saturday at home to Kello Rovers.