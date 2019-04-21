Rossvale frustrated in goalless draw at Irvine Victoria

Poor finishing let Rossvale down as they dropped two points in a goalless draw at Irvine Victoria.

Gordon Moffat’s side just couldn’t break down the home defence as they lost ground on promotion rivals Cumbernauld United.

Most of the first half highlights came from Gary Giffin who was troubling the young Vics team, but no matter what he tried the Vale just couldn’t put the ball in the net.

Giffin broke down the left early on and sent over a perfect pass but Andy Johnstone just couldn’t get a toe to it from close in and the ball went out for a throw in.

At the other end the impressive Lewis Warnock got a shot in, but Jamie Donnelly - playing his 100th game for Rossvale - had an easy save to make.

Warnock again tried his luck a few minutes later when he won a ball in midfield and turned Kirk Forbes before shooting from 25 yards, but his shot went over.

Ross Gilmour then tried a shot from well out which just skimmed the Rossvale crossbar on the way over.

Just after half time Giffin turned his man at the edge of the box and could only watch as Martin McDonald turned his shot out for a corner.

Giffin then won the ball on the left beat his man and again the keeper managed to keep his shot out with an excellent full length save.

Vale boss Moffat made several changes with 15 minutes to go and was unlucky that it did not turn the game as he brought Liam Crichton into midfield and from then on Vale took charge of the game.

Crichton’s long throws caused the Vics defence trouble every time he fired one in. From his first Jamie Hunter miskicked the ball from about five yards out, the keeper easily saving.

The next throw caused the defence a lot of problems and Vale shouted for a penalty as the ball came off a defender’s arm but the referee waved play on.

With five minutes to go Crichton launched another tremendous throw which found the head of Matt Niven, but as his effort sailed towards the top corner McDonald brought off another tremendous save, throwing himself across the goal and turned it out for another corner.

Just on time yet another long throw found Gary McGrath in the box but his shot was cleared off the line.

The defeat leaves Vale in fifth place, now three points adrift of the three promotion places but with a game in hand on third-placed Cumbernauld.

Rossvale now move onto a home game against Girvan next Saturday.