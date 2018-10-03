Rossvale game with Whitletts Victoria off due to cup replay

Rossvale have no game this week because their scheduled opponents Whitletts Victoria are on Scottish Junior Cup duty.

The Ayrshire side’s 2-2 draw with Lanark means their replay will be played this Saturday, taking precedence over the scheduled Championship fixture between the sides which had been due to take place at Huntershill.

Rossvale themselves are safely through to the third round of the Scottish after a 5-2 win at Greenock - with boss Gordon Moffat delighted his side got back on track after their first league defeat of the season at Benburb.

He said: “It was important after our performance last week we bounced back and won the next game.”