Rossvale held by Greenock in goalless stalemate

Rossvale had to settle for a point from their trip to a wet Greenock on Saturday.

The draw kept Gordon Moffat’s side top of the Central First Division table, but now only on goal difference ahead of Benburb.

The season’s previous two league and cup matches with Greenock ended 2-1 and 1-0 to Rossvale and Saturday’s match never looked like being anything other than another close encounter.

Rossvale started brightly and Gary Giffin was an early threat with several piercing runs down the left.

On 16 minutes a great diagonal pass by Peter Bradley found Liam McGonigle whose cross into the box just missed the onrushing Jamie Hunter.

Greenock’s first attempt at goal was a shot from the box high over before Rossvale missed a decent chance when Greg Fernie neatly slid Hunter into the box only to see his shot fire high over the bar.

Kirk Forbes battles for possession (pic by Helen Templeton/@dibsy_)

Hunter had another opening after a cheeky back heel from McGonigle caught the Greenock defence flat-footed, but his effort was wide and half-time arrived with the game still goalless.

Within a minute of the restart another deft touch by Fernie set up Hunter whose shot was saved and Kirk Forbes then fired just wide after picking up a loose ball 20 yards out.

Rossvale were getting closer but there was still no breakthrough. McGonigle showed great footwork at the edge of the box to go past three defenders, but his shot was tame and into the keeper’s hands.

Greenock threatened when they won a rare corner which was fired into the box and misjudged by all, but headed wide of the post.

With 10 minutes left Hunter got down the line and played the ball to McGonigle, but his cross was cleared.

In the end Rossvale were unable to find a way through and collet all three points.

Boss Moffat said afterwards: “It’s another point, not what we were after but another very hard venue ticked off.

“Missed chances in the first half cost us in the end, we didn’t do enough second half.”

Benburb’s 3-2 win over Shotts Bon Accord saw them move level on points, both sides eight ahead of St Roch’s who have three games in hand.

Further down the table Rob Roy’s Scottish Cup conquerors Wishaw are 23 points behind the top two - but have 11 games in hand.

This Saturday Rossvale are at home to Blantyre Victoria, kick-off 2pm.