Rossvale hopes of cup glory ended by early Perthshire double

Rossvale bowed out of the Central League Cup with a disappointing defeat at the hands of Glasgow Perthshire at Huntershill on Saturday.

Vale struggled to get a fit team onto the park due to suspensions and long term injuries to several of the players and it gave manager Gordon Moffat the opportunity to call up three youth players from Rossvale FC 19s who look as if they could be prospective players of the future.

Perthshire went one up after only eight minutes when a Musa cross found Malcolm unmarked at the back post and he had time to bring the ball down and place it past Donnelly who had no chance of getting to it.

But before that ‘Vale had a few chances to go ahead but just couldn’t finish.

Giffin had a great chance when he won the ball just inside his own half and ran length of park to cut in and pass to McGladrigan who in turn laid the ball back off to Giffin but his shot went narrowly over.

But in the 16th minute it was Perthshire who went further ahead when Musa was on the end of a pass which he had time to also bring down and place away from Donnelly into the corner and left the keeper with no chance.

Perthshire were up for the game and had several other chances in the first half to go further ahead but it was ‘Vale who nearly pulled one back when Seaton won the ball just inside his half and after a great run found Fernie.

He laid off to Forbes who put Giffin in on goal but the advancing Calder had an easy save to make with his legs.

When Leadbetter got taken off at end of first half with ankle ligament damage it was even harder for the Vale to get back into the game.

In the second half the ‘Vale possible just edged the game but at the end of the day the more hungrier, fresher Perthshire team won the game to book a semi-final spot.

Vale face near neighbours Petershill in the semi finals of the Evening Times Cup, played between the champions of each league, at Petershill Park on Saturday, kick-off 2pm.