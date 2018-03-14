Rossvale host Benburb in top of the table clash

Rossvale welcome Benburb to New Huntershill on Saturday for a top-of-the-table Central First Division clash.

It’s first against second with Rossvale two points clear - but Vale boss Gordon Moffat isn’t viewing it as any kind of title decider but simply as another game to be negotiated.

He said: “You’ve got two good teams who are going well and to be fair to them they’ve been hot on our heels and have been keeping the pressure on.

“Hopefully the game lives up to the hype which is maybe going to come with it.

“It will get built up as a big game because it’s first v second but to me it’s just another game and a chance to get points on the board.”

Moffat was pleased to see his side get back to winning ways against Lesmahagow last Saturday after their defeat by Shotts in their previous outing.

However he admitted he was disappointed his side were pegged back to 4-2 after building up a four-goal lead.

He said: ““There’s no doubt that we deserved to win the game.

“But we were 3-0 up at half-time and I said to them if they got another not to take their foot off the gas and the disappointing thing is that’s exactly what they did.

“We made a few changes to give guys a breather and give other guys a chance and that probably played a part.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Lesmahagow as well because they played much better in the second half. But it was disappointing how we ended the game.

”But any time the guys have lost a game this season they’ve won the next one, even before I was there, and I said to them it was important to do that again [after losing to Shotts].

“Just like winning’s a habit, losing can be a habit and it’s important to pick up points as soon as you do have a wee setback.

“You’re not going to win every single game, so it’s important that you react in the right way.”