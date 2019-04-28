Rossvale keep up promotion push with win over Girvan

Rossvale kept up their promotion challenge with a win against Girvan.

It was a game in which they should have won by a larger margin. but the three points were they most important thing, particularly with promotion rivals Cumbernauld United losing.

Vale started well and Chris Duff had an effort pushed out by Girvan keeper McInnes. From the resultant corner Gary McMenamin’s goalbound header hit team-mate Stephen McGladrigan on the goalline and was cleared up the park.

Girvan threatened soon after when Craig Harvey’s was saved by Jamie Donnelly at his near post. Donnelly then found Liam McGonigle with his clearance and he waltzed past two defenders but McInnes easily saved his effort.

Two minutes later McGonigle, making his comeback after several weeks injured, fired in a high cross which looked as if it was going over when it hit the crossbar and the follow-up effort from Kirk Forbes was turned out by the keeper for another corner.

Vale claimed a penalty, in vain, for a push on McGladrigan but two minutes later the Vale man was again through on the keeper and when his shot was saved Duff followed up to net the rebound to give Vale a deserved lead.

In a crazy few minutes Vale then saw a Duff header from five yards go wide and McGladrigan tried an overhead kick it back into the box but missed.

Then Jamie Hunter broke through on goal but elected to play the ball inside to Forbes whose effort in front of an empty goal hit the bar. McGonigle then played Hunter through again on goal but again the keeper made an easy save.

Girvan came out for the second half with their tails up but couldn’t break down the Vale defence and it was again Rossvale who came the closest when Duff picked out McGladrigan coming in at the back post but his effort narrowly went past.

McGonigle was unlucky with an effort from 25 yards which narrowly over with keeper well beaten.

But his next effort was a goal as, after a great build up between Forbes and Duff, he found the ball at his feet with back to goal, turned and fired in a great shot which gave McInnes no chance.

Hunter had a ‘goal’ chalked off for offside and Peter Bradley came close when his shot hit the side net.

Duff forced a save from McInnes and Hunter then beat two players in an excellent run but McInnes was again in the right place to save.