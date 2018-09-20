Rossvale looking to keep unbeaten run going at Benburb

Rossvale’s unbeaten run this season will be put to the test on Saturday when they travel to Benburb.

Undefeated Vale are third in the Championship. But Benburb, promoted with Rossvale last season, have also started well and are one of the two teams above them.

Boss Gordon Moffat said: “They’re flying and scoring a lot of goals. Games last season with them were tough as well, but their astroturf is a decent surface and will probably suit the way we play, so it’s probably better than some of the away games.

Vale’s latest success was Saturday’s derby win over St Roch’s.

Moffat admitted: “In the first half we weren’t really at it. But we controlled most of the second half, again probably without being at our best.”