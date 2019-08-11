Rossvale make history with first ever top flight win at Clydebank

Rossvale won for the first time as a top flight club when they came from behind to defeat Clydebank 3-1 at Holm Park.

After defeats in their opening two Premiership games against Cumnock and Pollok, it was third time lucky for the newly-promoted club playing at the top level for the first time in their eight-year history.

Yet Vale had found themselves 1-0 down in the first minute when Paddy McClair's cross found Kyle Munro unmarked to turn home a low effort from eight yards out.

The ‘Vale fans in the crowd thought that former Bankies favouriet Del McNab would equalise two minutes later after Liam McGonigle collected the ball in midfield and waltzed past two defenders before laying an excellent ball through to McNab who beat the advancing keeper, but he ran out of ground and the ball went out of play.

Scott Davidson then had a shot expertly saved by Marc Waters and his rebound fell to McGonigle in front of an empty net, but he somehow slipped his shot past.

It was one-way traffic and Davidson again brought out a spectacular one handed save from the keeper, with Andy Johnstone blasting over the rebound.

But Clydebank came close after 20 minutes when Chris Black managed to hit the post with the goal gaping.

Davidson was causing Bankies problems and teamed up with McGonigle to twist and turn the defenders on the half hour mark, but again poor finishing stopped Vale from equalising.

Bankies were also having trouble with their finishing; Jordan Shelvey should have put them two up just after the half hour mark when he missed from close in and the same player then headed wide from a Munro cross.

But five minutes from half-time Vale deservedly equalised. David Leadbetter fired a cross into the Bankies box and Jamie Darroch put the ball into the back of his own net in his desperate attempt to clear his lines.

Before the interval players from both teams should have scored to put their sides ahead. For Vale McGonigle hit the upright from close in and at the other end Shelvey again missed from close in with an empty net in front of him.

But straight from the second-half kick-off McGonigle and McNab combined for the latter to put the visitors in front.

Rossvale were the more complete team in the second half and on the hour mark Gary McMenamin had a header from a McGonigle corner cleared off the line.

The only real effort from Bankies in the second half came just after the hour mark when Nicky Little tried to chip Jamie Donnelly but the Rossvale keeper managed to keep it out.

And right on time, probably the best goal of the day came when McGonigle and McNab combined before McNab crossed for Matt Niven to score from close in and round off an excellent second half and seal a much deserved three points for Rossvale.

Rossvale’s fixture next Saturday at home to Auchinleck Talbot has been cancelled due to Talbot's involvement in the senior Scottish Cup.