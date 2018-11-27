Rossvale midfielder Kirk Forbes hits 100-game milestone

Rossvale star Kirk Forbes chalked up a ton of appearances for the Bishopbriggs club in Saturday’s Scottish Junior Cup tie at Lanark.

Manager Gordon Moffat made a special presentation to him before kick-off to mark the occasion.

But his 100th game didn’t bring the win hoped for as Vale had to settle for a 1-1 draw and a Huntershill replay against their League Two opponents.

Boss Moffat admitted: “It was a disappointing day overall but we are still in the cup. We never got going first half. We were on top for 30 minutes in the second but missed some good chances.”

Saturday’s replay kicks off at 1.30pm.