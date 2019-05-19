Rossvale on the brink of promotion to Premiership after win at Dalry

Rossvale are just one win away from a second successive promotion and a place in the SJFA West Region Premiership.

Saturday’s 3-0 win at Dalry Thistle moved Gordon Moffat’s side to within a point of Cumbernauld United, who occupy the third and final promotion spot.

But Cumbernauld have played all their games and Rossvale will overtake them if they win their final match at Kello Rovers this Saturday.

It took until just after the half-hour mark for Rossvale to make the breakthrough at Dalry.

From a free-kick on the left Kirk Forbes fired over an excellent cross to the back post and Craig Buchanan was unlucky to see his effort knocked out for a corner.

But from Liam McGonigle’s delivery the ball fell at his feet again and from five yards out he prodded low into the corner of the net to put his team into a well deserved lead.

This goal took the nerves out of the team and the football played at times was outstanding, nothing more so than eight minutes later when they went two up.

Breaking from his own half, Forbes found Gary Giffin out on the right and he beat his man before providing an inch-perfect cross into the centre for an onrushing McGonigle to fire into net with the whole Dalry defence looking on.

Vale almost made it three just before the break when keeper Lochhead bravely kept out three attempts on the line by the ‘Vale players.

After the break Oliver made a burst down the right and his cross was met by Gardiner who tried an opportunist shot from way out but it was saved well by Jamie Donnelly in the Vale goals.

Rossvale went straight up the park and Peter Bradley’s 30-yard effort brought out an excellent full-length save from Lochhead.

With the ‘Vale playing downhill they were pressing the Dalry defence almost persistently and when Andy Johnstone replaced Giffin he added to the pressure and with his first cross he found McGladrigan whose glancing header was easily saved by the keeper.

With five minutes to go McGladrigan was one on one with the keeper, only for Lochhead to save with his feet.

But from the resultant McGonigle corner McGladrigan netted from close in to seal Rossvale’s win.

Just as the game was coming to a close in injury time Gardiner lost his head and after a little tangle in the tackle just next to the ‘Vale bench he decided to try and headbutt Jamie Hunter right in front of the referee and he received a straight red card.