Rossvale out to end Kilsyth Rangers home record

Rossvale travel to Kilsyth Rangers on Saturday aiming to be the first visiting side this season to avoid defeat there ina league game.

Kilsyth have won all seven Championship matches on their Duncansfield pitch - but have lost all but one of their away games.

Vale boss Gordon Moffat said: “At home they’ve been pretty much perfect and I don’t know what it is with their away form.

“We played them at our place earlier in the season and won 3-2, but I thought Kilsyth deserved at least a draw, they’re probably one of the best teams we’ve played, if not the best.

“It will be really tough there so we’ll need to think about it this week and decide how we’re going about it.”