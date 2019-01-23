Rossvale out to upset Hurlford United in Scottish Junior Cup

Rossvale’s players will be out to write a new chapter in the club’s history by reaching the Scottish Junior Cup last eight for the first time ever.

Standing in their way at Huntershill on Saturday will be Ayrshire giants Hurlford United, current Premiership leaders and last season’s beaten finalists.

Rossvale boss Gordon Moffat (pic by HT Photography/@dibsy_)

Hurlford will be overwhelming favourites to get through - but Vale boss Gordon Moffat believes his side have shown enough in previous cup meetings with Premiership sides this season to give Hurlford a run for their money.

He said: “There’s no point in us having the tie if we don’t think we can win.

“In the games we’ve played against Premier League teams this season we’ve shown we can cause them problems when we’re on it.

“Hurlford are top of the Premier and it will be the toughest game in my time at the club. We know we will need to be at our best and if they have a wee off day you never know.

“It’s a cup tie and we want to try and give it a go on the day, but at the same time we’re not going to go gung-ho.

“We need to respect the quality that Hurlford have got but at the same time I’m not just looking to camp in and hope for the best.

“We want to impose our strengths on them as well and test them so it’s about getting a balance with the two.”

Moffat added to the Vale squad this week by signing former Rob Roy midfielder Chris Duff.

The 27-year-old left Rabs - where Moffat was assistant manager - two years ago to try his luck in the seniors with Queen’s Park, but the move didn’t work out and he returned to the junior ranks with Cambuslang Rangers.

Duff won’t be eligible for Saturday’s match with Hurlford but will hope to play a key role in Rossvale’s bid to reach the top flight for the first time.

Saturday’s win over Whitletts moved them up to fifth in the table, but with games in hand over all four sides above them.

Moffat said: “With the other games being off it was a wee chance to make up some ground. That was the main focus, it was important that we got the win.”

