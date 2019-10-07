Rossvale produce another stunning win at Hurlford United

Rossvale followed up their cup win at Cumnock with another outstanding performance against a top Ayrshire side.

Vale continued their excellent start under new boss David Gormley as they came from behind to claim three Premiership points.

Hurlford broke the deadlock after 20 minutes when Paul McKenzie rose high to bullet in a header from a corner.

But within six minutes Vale were level as a quick throw-in from Anton McDowall found Joe Slattery whose effort bounced off Anthony Higgins at the back post and looped over the stranded Chris Murchie.

Former Stenhousemuir manager Colin McMenamin, making his debut for Hurlford, headed a Whittaker cross over the bar before Rossvale took the lead with the goal of the match.

Slattery brought the ball down with his first touch and chipped it inside to Liam McGonigle with back to goals 30 yards out and he turned and, before the ball hit the ground, hit a first time shot which buried itself in the net with Murchie unable to reach despite diving full length.

Vale were growing stronger as the game continued and got a third in the 36th minute.

Slattery chased a ball the Hurlford full-back was allowing to run out of play and got a cross into a packed box which McKenzie, trying to clear, could only turn past his own keeper.

After that tremendous 10-minute spell Vale saw out the rest of the half to deservedly lead at half-time.

They almost got another in the 55th minute when Del McNab chased a ball McKenzie allowed to go through towards Murchie and it took a good save from the keeper to stop him scoring.

Hurlford’s misery was added to two minutes from time when Chris Robertson was red-carded for stopping a scoring opportunity by pulling down Vale’s trialists substitute.

Rossvale also then had Frazer Johnstone sent off for a tackle on Calum Watt but the Vale saw out the last minute.