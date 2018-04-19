Rossvale put five past Forth to increase league lead

Rossvale moved four points clear at the top of the Central First Division table with a comfortable win over lowly Forth Wanderers.

The match was played in the unfamiliar indoor surroundings of the Ravenscraig regional sports complex in Motherwell, due to the unplayability of Forth’s Kingshill Park.

But Gordon Moffat’s side didn’t let that deter them as they produced a dominant display to take full advantage of a second slip in four days by closest challengers Benburb.

It took the Bishopbriggs side just five minutes to go in front, Kirk Forbes finding the top corner with a free-kick from 20 yards.

The visitors spurned numerous chances to increase their lead, before finally doubling their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

A through ball put Stephen McGladrigan one on one with the keeper and the Vale striker made no mistake with a neat finish.

After the break Forth came out better organised, but they couldn’t find a way through and Rossvale put the game beyond their reach with a third goal in the 66th minute.

After good interplay the ball broke to Forbes who slotted home from 18 yards.

It was all Rossvale now. Gary Giffin and Liam McGonigle were causing Forth major problems with their pace .

And Rossvale made it 4-0 after 75 minutes when a cross from the right was met by McGladrigan in the six-yard box and he headed home.

Forth pulled one back on 78 minutes when Christopher McKeown latched on to a loose ball to send a fantastic drive past Jamie Donnelly.

Vale were now pressing again and in the 90th minute made it 5-1 with a fantastic well taken goal by Liam Crichton.

Straight from kick- off Forth launched a high ball into the Rossvale defence which was met by Barry McGeechan who netted to complete the scoring.

Having lost 4-1 to Neilston in midweek, Benburb slipped up again on Saturday when they were held 3-3 by St Roch’s, allowing Vale to move four points clear of them with a game in hand and seven matches to play.

However St Roch’s, Neilston and Wishaw, although further back in terms of points, still have enough games in hand to force their way into title contention.

Rossvale boss Gordon Moffat was happy to see his side tick another match off on their promotion push.

He said: “It was a potential issue with the change of venue, it was a wee bit unique and to be fair the boys were all buzzing about the difference of playing indoors.

“But I said to them that counts for nothing if you don’t turn up and do the business. They had to put all that to one side and it’s credit to then that they got the job done.

“We played well. In the first half we should have been out of sight, we missed a lot of chances, good opportunities.

“But we got the second goal right on half-time, which was big. I felt if it had only been 1-0 at half-time it wouldn’t have been what we deserved.”

Vale travel to Neilston on Saturday, followed by Wishaw away next Wednesday.