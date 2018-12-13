Rossvale Scottish Junior Cup tie with Hurlford United will stay at Huntershill

Rossvale's Scottish Junior Cup clash with Ayrshire giants Hurlford United WILL go ahead at Huntershill.

The last 16 encounter with last season's beaten finalists is expected to attract a bumper crowd.

And there had been speculation over whether Vale might switch the tie to nearby Petershill, as they did when facing Pollok in last year's competition, because facilities there were deemed better placed to cope.

But the club believe that they and Huntershill are now better equipped to cater for larger crowds and confirmed on Thursday that there would be no switch of venue for the fifth round encounter.

And that means Gordon Moffat's side will retain home advantage for the visit of Hurlford - beaten by Auchinleck Talbot in last year's final and currently 12 points clear at the top of the West Premiership - on Saturday, January 26.

Despite the fact that his side will be massive underdogs, Moffat is looking forward to the tie - although he insists it's being put on the back burner for now.

He said: "I'm pleased. People ask you who you want but I had no real preference. The obvious answer from most managers is they would like a home draw and that's the same for me.

"It's a great tie for the club. For where we have come from to get one of the finalists from last year at home is a massive deal for the club.

"We know we'll be heavy underdogs but at home you just never know and we're looking forward to it.

"We'll park it until after the new year, but nobody outside the club is going to give us a chance so there's no pressure on us."