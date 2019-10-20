Rossvale see off Kilbirnie Ladeside to stretch winning run

Rossvale followed up their fine run of results on the road by breaking their new Tinto Park duck with a first win at their new home venue.

After three wins in a row in Ayrshire, Vale once again defeated Ayrshire opposition as they put up a stubborn defence to claim all three points against Kilbirnie Ladeside.

Kilbirnie brought a large support with them but they left frustrated as David Gormley’s side stood up to everything thrown at them.

In just three minutes Finlay, who caused a lot of problems in the first half, broke down the right and passed to Craig whose cross was sent narrowly past by McGill.

Finlay was then brought down at edge of the box, but Craig’s free-kick was punched over by Jamie Donnelly.

Vale were being contained in the middle of the park, restricted to long-range McGonigle and Slattery efforts which went wide of Wilton’s goal.

going past and not really troubling the keeper.

Finlay again broke into the Vale box in the 25th minute, before crossing to Ramsay whose header crashed off the crossbar.

Donnelly then kept his side level with a magnificent save down at his left hand corner from Wood.

Vale came more into the game in the second half and took the lead in the 55th minute.

A McGonigle corner was only cleared to Anthony Higgins whose cross was headed over the defence into the net by new signing Thomas Sinclair.

As the Vale players celebrated the Ladeside players surrounded the linesman and two were booked for their protests, but the goal stood.

After Finlay once more broke into the Vale box only another great save from Donnelly denied him and the Vale keeper also saved well from Longworth and McVey.

Boss Gormley brought himself on near the end to help see the game out and although McGonigle was red-carded following a tangle with a Ladiside player, Vale held on for the win.