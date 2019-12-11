Rossvale snatch point at Pollok with wonder strike

A wonder strike from Peter Bradley eight minutes from the end earned Rossvale a much deserved share of the spoils at Pollok on Saturday.

When a clearance from the Pollok midfield landed just at the halfway line, Bradley beat two Pollok players to it - and from just inside the semi-circle fired in a screamer which ’Lok keeper Jordan Longmuir had no chance of getting to.

It was no more than David Gormley’s side deserved as they battled back from going behind after only eight minutes.

A driven free-kick was brought down by Gary McCann and laid back to Adam Forde who turned his man and put his shot past Jamie Donnelly into the corner of the net.

Vale tried to respond positively and Liam McGonigle cut inside, beat two men and fired in a shot which went just over.

Donnelly denied Pollok’s Chris Dallas with a great save, before Rossvale threatened again when McGonigle found the overlapping Lewis Crawford whose great cross was missed by everyone in the Pollok box.

Forde, Pollok’s best player, then turned his marker and fired in a goalbound strike but Donnelly dived full length to fingertip the ball away.

Rossvale came out in the second half and pounded the Pollok goal, Longmuir coming to the home side’s rescue by blocking three efforts in a row on the line from Joe Slattery, Higgins and a Matt Niven blast where he just stuck up his hand instinctly to turn the ball away.

Bradley then tried to lob Longmuir from just inside the Pollok half but his effort just scraped the crossbar - but that was only a warm-up for what was still to come.

The ‘Vale were by far the better team in the second half and after their constant attacks were rewarded with Bradley’s equaliser they pushed for a winner.

But Dallas nearly stole one on the counter attack when he burst through into the box and it took another fantastic save by Donnelly to keep his effort out and right on the final whistle Sean Higgins headed a McCann shot off the line.