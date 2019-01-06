Rossvale stretch unbeaten run with 3-1 victory at Girvan

Rossvale began 2019 on a winning note with a 3-1 victory at Girvan on Saturday.

It was Vale’s first visit to Girvan as a junior club and within five minutes they had the ball in the net, David Leadbetter striking a close-range effort past the Girvan keeper only for the ‘goal’ to be ruled out for offside.

Within a minute another chance was created but Kirk Forbes fired high and wide from the edge of the box.

The home side started to push forward and a fine shot by Paul McCambley brought out a good save from Jamie Donnelly.

It would not take Rossvale long though to show why both teams are so far apart in the league standings. A through ball by Gary McGrath sent Gary Giffin in on goal and he rounded keeper Alastair McInnes before slotting into the empty net.

Giffin was tormenting the home defence with his pace and energy and forced a great, one-handed save from McInnes who touched over his shot from 20 yards which had seemed destined for the top corner.

But Rossvale’s first half dominance nearly came unstuck five minutes from the break when Girvan youngster Rory Tait fired in a low shot which Donnelly did well to save.

Early in the second half Craig Buchanan was yellow carded for a challenge on McCambley before a slick move created an opening for Chris Zok, but his shot hit the side netting.

The home side then levelled on 57 minutes when Daniel Wilson went down in the box after a tangle with Gary McMenamin and the referee, despite the Rossvale protests, awarded a penalty which McCambley converted.

It was the first goal Rossvale had conceded in the league since October 20.

But six minutes later the referee, seemingly looking to even up his apparent mistake, awarded Rossvale an equally dubious penalty which Zok fired home to restore their advantage.

This time their was no pegging back Gordon Moffat’s side and they sealed the points with a wonder free-kick form Leadbetter whose strike flew past everyone and high into the net with McInnes unable to get anywhere near it.

The win stretched to 11 games Vale’s unbeaten run in league and cup since losing at Benburb on Septemvber 22, still their only league defeat of the campaign so far.