Rossvale stun Pollok on penalties to win League Cup section

Rossvale progressed to the last 16 of the Sectional League Cup, and a clash with Clydebank, with an historic win over Pollok at Newlandsfield.



Two excellent goals from David Leadbetter, two brilliant point blank saves by Jamie Donnelly and two penalty saves in the shoot-out - after the match ended 2-2 - earned Rossvale a deserved place in the next round.

Rossvale went ahead as early as the sixth minute when Stephen McGladrigan's cross found Gary McMenamin. He drove in a shot in which the keeper did well to keep it out at the back post, but the rebound fell to the on rushing Leadbetter who drove in the rebound, giving Jordan Longmuir no chance with the second shot.

Pollok nearly equalised immediately when a Bryan Young's cross found Ewan McNeill but his shot went just wide.

But Pollok equalised soon after when another Young cross from a corner found David Gormley who didn’t hesitate in driving in a shot which Donnelly had no chance of getting.

Stuart McCann almost put Pollok ahead straight from the kick off when Gormley found him inside the box but Donnelly did well to spread himself and stop the close in shot with his legs.

Pollok were starting to get more into the game and as the game went on Craig Buchanan took a knock to his ankle and had to leave the park and whilst ‘Vale were down to 10 men Donnelly broke Pollok's hearts when he saved again from McCann from point blank range.

Just on half time it was Vale's turn to upset Pollok when McGladrigan was felled in the box and it took the linesman to give it as ref missed it.

Gary McGrath was elected to take the penalty but could only watch as his shot rebounded off the crossbar and cleared upfield.

Pollok started the second half the way they finished on the attack and Donnelly again brought off a great save and put the ball out for a corner.

But a minute later Pollok went ahead when a long ball was played down the line to Gormley and his cross found McCann who turned the ball into the net from inside the box.

Rossvale’s heads didn’t go down for they went straight up the park from the kick off and Chris Zok was fouled right on edge of the box.

Kirk Forbes's drive bounced off Longmuir and again Leadbetter came in at the back post to blast it into the net to bring the teams even again.

Rossvale became stronger the more game went on and McMenamin was unlucky with a shot which Logmuir did well to turn out for a corner.

With the game finishing equal it was penalties again for the second time for both teams and Zok took the first and gave the keeper no chance.

Young's shot was saved by Donnelly then McMenamin nearly burst the net with his shot and Colin Williamson scored Pollok's next.

Forbes scored his and after another excellent Donnelly save form Mark Sideserf it was down to Anton McDowell to score his to put Vale through.

He left Longmuir no chance with his drive and Vale now face Clydebank away on August 15.