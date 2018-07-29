Rossvale take bonus penalty win in League Cup opener

Rossvale opened their Sectional League Cup section with a penalty shoot win after a goalless draw at Shettleston on Saturday.

Up against a very physical team, blustery wind and a terrible park Vale were given an early indication of what to expect in the 12th minute when Liam McGonigle was brought down at the edge of the box.

But from the resultant free-kick he played the ball straight to the keeper.

Rossvale were playing some excellent possession football and Kirk Forbes burst through the centre only to see his drive sneak past the post.

A few minutes later Vale won another free-kick which McGonigle curled on top of the keeper, who dropped it. Andy Johnstone followed in but keeper was alert and saved his effort.

At the other end, just before half-time, Ryan Frances broke down the left and sent over an excellent cross which found Owens but Rossvale keeper Jamie Donnelly made a great save, turning the ball out for a corner.

Vale nearly took the lead in the 56th minute when Gary McGrath picked out Gary Giffin at edge of box and he sailed past a couple of defenders before laying in an excellent ball to Chris Zok eight yards out. But the ball got stuck between his feet and defence managed to clear.

The best Rossvale move of the game came on the hour when McGrath, Zok and Giffin combined to set up McGonigle whose shot curled narrowly over.

Three minutes later Shettleston nearly went ahead when Brown bore down on goal, but Donnelly spread himself and put the shot out for a corner.

Two minutes later Young laid a lovely cross to King out wide and again all he could do was watch his shot blast over the crossbar.

Young than laid on another good pass to Owens, but once more the finish was too high.

With Shettleston coming more into the game Rossvale had to hold on and fight their way back into this game.

However McGrath played a nice one-two with Steven McGladrigan who found David Leadbetter out on the wing but his rushed cross-shot went well past.

So to penalties for a bonus point under the new-look competition’s revamped rules.

Forbes missed the first Vale penalty but so did the experienced Preston for Shettleston.

Donnelly brought out a good save from Frances and also in sudden death with a fingertip save from Irvine as Vale took the shootout 7-6.