Rossvale through in Scottish Junior Cup after win at Culter

Rossvale continued their remarkable run under new boss David Gormley with a Scottish Junior Cup victory at Culter,

An outstanding Thomas Sinclair strike after only five minutes was enough to take Vale through to the fourth round of the competition.

Protecting an an unbeaten record against Northern teams, Vale struck an early blow on a very difficult surface which they struggled to master for whole of the game.

A ball from Joe Slattery out on the right found Sinclair 25 five yards out, with his back to goal and a defender tight on him. But he took the pass on the half volley as he turned his man and, through a ruck of players, gave the keeper no chance with a shot into the bottom corner,

Culter responded with long balls to the wings over the defence but without any outcome as the Vale defence stood solid, apart from a couple of shaky moments.

Cromar tried his luck for Culter when he brought the ball down inside the box, but his effort across goal went wide,

At the other end, just before half-time, Sinclair and Tony Higgins combined to set up Gary Giffin who took the pass on the turn but shot narrowly past.

In the second half the Vale support thought kicking down the slope would be an advantage.

But right from the kick-off Duff brought out an excellent save from Vale keeper Jamie Donnelly.

Then Youngson burst into the box and only another great Donnelly save kept his side in front.

Then Culter should have equalised when a free-kick found sub Ryan Stewart sliding in at the back post, but to Vale’s relief he missed and ball.

Sinclair fired another effort on the turn just over, but Culter were the better team in the second half.

However they couldn’t break down the Vale defence; the closest they came was from a powerful header by central defender McTavish, but Donnelly was equal to his effort and brought out another fine save.