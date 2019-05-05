Rossvale to quit Huntershill and groundshare with Benburb

Rossvale are to quit their Huntershill home because they say it is no longer fit for purpose.

After two seasons playing home matches there, the Bishopbriggs club announced this week that they are to move south of the river.

Vale have agreed a deal with Benburb to share the Govan club’s New Tinto Park from next season.

A club statement issued at the weekend said: “This will be our last season at Huntershill Sports Hub.

“From season 2019/20 we have agreed in principle to groundshare with Benburb Juniors at New Tinto Park.

“The reasons for doing so are that it has become apparent that Huntershill is not a viable venue for junior football.

“We have continually been in dialogue with East Dunbartonshire Council in regards to upgrading the facility, but due to financial constraints this will not be forthcoming.

“Rossvale Juniors will continue to train at Huntershill, but unfortunately, after winning our title there last season, our home is no longer fit for purpose.”