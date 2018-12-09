Rossvale too strong for Irvine Vics at Huntershill

Rossvale got back to league business with a comprehensive 3-0 win over a very good young Irvine Vics side on a very wet Saturday afternoon at Huntershill.

Vale, watched by representatives of their next Scottish Junior Cup opponents Hurlford United, nearly opened the scoring in first five minutes.

David Leadbetter found Andy Johnstone who saw his excellent cross headed narrowly past by Gary Giffin and Giffin then played Leadbetter in but keeper managed to save his effort on the line.

After more impressive team work Giffin picked out Johnstone who in return found Stephen McGladrigan in the box but his effort went past.

Vics came close soon after when Ross McKenzie’s effort could only shoot across the box and out to safety.

But Rossvale were soon back on the attack and Jamie Hunter found McGladrigan who bore down on the keeper but again his final shot let him down.

‘Vale finally got the lead they deserved on 20th minute when again they put together an excellent team effort finishing up with Bradley finding Johnstone out on the right wing.

He took on his marker, beat him and laid off a pass to McGladrigan who returned it to him and Johnstone made no mistake in burying it low into the far corner.

This took the pressure off Rossvale; they settled down to play their passing game and another fine move between Josh O’Hare and Johnstone found O’Hare’s final effort saved by the keeper.

Then McGladrigan tried chipping the keeper from 20 yards but was off target.

To round off the first half Johnstone won the ball at halfway and ran half the park, leaving the Vics players in his trail; he then passed to Giffin but his shot was easily saved by Martin McDonald in the Vics goal.

McGladrigan burst into the box and with everyone shouting penalty the referee produced the yellow card and booked him for diving.

Two minutes later he again got clear in the box and received a late tackle, doing well to stay on his feet as he couldn’t risk going down in case referee made the same mistake.

Rossvale were well in control of the game moving the ball about from side to side and having the Vics chase it all over the park.

But Vics still caused danger when they broke up park and their outstanding player Hamish McKinlay, who caused the Vale problems in the first half, tried his luck from just outside the box but could only watch as his effort sailed past.

At the other end Vale won a free-kick 30 yards out which Giffin floated deep into the box and found Hunter whose header went narrowly over.

But a minute later Giffin floated in an excellent corner which Peter Bradley crashed against the crossbar, but McGladrigan followed in and made it 2-0.

Manager Gordon Moffat made a couple of changes to give as many players a run out with Chris Zok on for McGladrigan and Liam McGonigle for Hunter.

Zok was sent through on McDonald but the keeper did well to save and when Giffin followed in from the rebound McDonald did well to again foil him with a good save on the goalline.

However Rossvale finished the game off with a third goal in the 80th minute when Kirk Forbes found man of the match Giffin who slipped the ball into the corner of the net from close in to put the game beyond ‘Vics and round off an excellent day with another home win and clean sheet.