Rossvale up for cup test against Cambuslang Rangers

Rossvale will be out to cause a cup upset when they take on Premiership side Cambuslang Rangers in the West of Scotland Cup at Huntershill on Saturday.

A place in the last 16 is at stake and while Vale will be underdogs boss Gordon Moffat believes his side can give a good account of themselves.

He said: “I like testing ourselves against the Premier League teams and we’ve done well this season. We beat Pollok on penalties in the Sectional League Cup and were very unlucky to get beaten by Clydebank because I thought we were the better team that night.

“We know we’re going to be underdogs so we’ve got nothing to lose.”

The tie is the first of two massive cup challenges facing Vale this month - on January 26 they face last season’s beaten finalists, and Premiership leaders, Hurlford United in the last 16 of the Scottish Junior Cup.

There’s also an ongoing league challenge to maintain and Rossvale began the new year in winning fashion with a 3-1 success at Girvan last week, although they were disappointed to concede their first league goal since October.

Moffat said: “It’s a wee bit of a journey down there and different fron the normal for us.

“We were pleased to get a win down there. Performance wise it was OK, I definitely think we did enoygh to win.

“We adapted to the condtions quite well and had to mix our game up a wee bit.”

“You could tell the boys felt it was a wee bit unjust with the penalty decision, it was incredible really. Even the Girvan bench we just looking at me and laughing in disbelief, it was unreal.

“But the referee didn’t make a mistake intentionally, they make mistakes just we we do.

“They felt hard done by but to be fair to them they jusdt got straight back in there and we got the penalty which, again, was a wee bit soft but there was at least a collision you could maybe argue about.

“It was good that we fought back and got the win after the setback. Our keeper Jamie Donnelly was really frustrated bercase we were going for our fifth clean sheet in a row.

“I’d made the point beforehand that if we were going to lose a goal it shopuld be to something really good andf not a mistake from us and it ended uo a refereeingh mistake.

“But it’s not the end of the world. Our goals against tally is sitting at 10 for the season which is unvelievable, so we can’t grumble too much.”