Rossvale up to ninth after win over Irvine Meadow

Rossvale continued their rise up the Premiership table with an excellent 3-2 win over Irvine Meadow at a wet and windy New Tinto Park.

The victory - Vale’s sixth in eight games - lifted the top flight newcomers up to ninth place in the table.

Sean Higgins had an early chance for Rossvale but his weak effort easily saved by Meadow keeper O’Neil.

At the other end Brendan Sharpe side-footed an effort wide and sent an overhead kick over the bar.

Rossvale danger man Liam McGonigle shot narrowly past from a Lewis Crawford cross and then put another effort well over.

But they broke through on the stroke of half-time when McGonigle’s excellent free-kick into the box was met by Sean Higgins who headed past O’Neil.

Although Rossvale were maybe a bit fortunate to go in one ahead but straight from the kick off they were two up.

Del McNab laid the ball off to Sean Higgins and he slipped it to McGonigle who beat his man at the corner of the 18-yard box and buried the ball into the net.

Rossvale had come out a different team and McNab came close with a header saved by O’Neil.

But they did make it 3-0 on the hour, McGonigle again - after another excellent team effort - giving the keeper no chance.

Meadow nearly pulled one back when Darren Jones got in behind the Vale defence and rounded Jamie Donnelly just outside the box, but could only watch his effort sneak narrowly past the empty goals.

Jones then brought out the save of the match from Donnelly when his header from close in was fingertipped over the bar for a corner by the big keeper.

Meadow won a corner out on the right and when the cross was played into the box it evaded everyone in the box, except McLaughlin who got on the end of it just at the edge of the box and his effort went in at the nearside to bring Meadow back into the game.

Vale almost restored their three-goal advantage when, from McGonigle’s corner, Matt Niven was very unfortunate not to score with his header.

Meadow fans were drifting away just on the final whistle they scored another after they won another corner out on the left, when the ball was played in Donnelly half cleared and the ball landed at the feet of McLaughlin who played the ball to Sharpe who was almost on the goal-line when he connected but it was too late.

Next Saturday Rossvale are away to New Tinto occupiers Benburb with a 1.45 kick-off.