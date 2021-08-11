Rossvale women kick off with magnificent seven

It was a championship debut to cherish on Sunday for the newly-created Rossvale women's team (picture by Kelly Neilson)

There was a lot of hard work behind the scenes to see that historic day happen and it was truly one to remember.

The stands at Petershill Park were filled with younger academy players, families, friends and visiting support, and the team rose to the occasion as they ran out comfortable 7-0 winners after a convincing performance.

The scoring was opened by experienced captain Lauren Coleman, and the home team continued the pressure as they gained a second goal on 20 minutes.

Newly-signed Rachel Ashe scored a superb goal as the ball hit the net directly from her corner kick.

Rossvale midfielder Storm Anderson benefited from a scramble in the box to give Rossvale their third goal and a healthy lead going into the half-time break.

The home team continued to dominate as Rachel Ashe’s left-foot curler into the top corner secured her second of the day.

Stenhousemuir had a spell of possession in the second half but goalkeeper Shannon Burgon and her solid line of defence kept a clean sheet.

Goal number five came from a well-worked set piece as a trialist got her head on the end of a free-kick.

The newly-established team continued to dominate as academy under-17 player Tina Hill made it six as she placed the ball past the keeper into the bottom left corner.

The final goal of the day was secured by Coleman, who got a double after an inspirational captain’s performance.

Both teams showed great skill and determination to see the game through in torrential rain and horrific playing conditions.

The young Rossvale team face a tough fixture this week as they head to Airdrie to play Gartcairn.

Rossvale girls’ section now have teams available from U7 to U17, with the pathway being completed by the addition of the women’s squad, and that was demonstrated on Sunday with three academy players – Hill, McLeod and Taylor – featuring in their line-up.