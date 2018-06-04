Semi-final heartbreak for Rossvale against Petershill

Rossvale rounded off their season by taking hosts Petershill all the way to penalties in their Evening Times Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Vale, with four under-17 players in their squad to make up the numbers, were beaten 4-2 in the shootout against the Super League First Division champions.

But the performance of the Central First Division title winners against a top side from a higher league gave boss Gordon Moffat plenty to be pleased about.

Rossvale commanded the first half and Petershill struggled to contain them. Gary Giffin’s speed was causing Peasy problems every time and he cut in and fired in a shot which stand-in keeper Zander Cowie easily dealt with.

A Kirk Forbes strike from 30 yards sneaked narrowly past before, at the other end, Ian Gold brought out an excellent save from Jamie Donnelly with a 25-yard shot the Vale keeper dived full length to save.

Cowie dealt with another Griffin shot as Vale piled on the pressure, but the home defence stood firm and on the 40 minute mark Gold forced another tremendous save from Donnelly.

However made a deserved breakthrough two minutes from half-time.

Youngster Liam Johnson won a ball in the middle and played it to Giffin who ran at the defence before laying on a perfect pass for Steven Seaton to fire low shot into the corner.

After the break both sides had a go at each other and it took until the 70th minute for Petershill to level, ex-Vale man Alex Cassells heading home after Donnelly touched that a Scott McManus shot onto the bar.

Both sides could have won it.

Ex-Petershill player Stephen McGladrigan set up Greg Fernie who forced a good save from Cowie and Donnelly made an excellent stop from a last-minute Cassells effort,

In the end it went to a penalty decider with Petershill prevailing.

But it was a fine performance by Rossvale and a fitting finish to a memorable season.