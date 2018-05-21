Surge in football attendances at SPFL grounds

More people than ever before are watching Scottish football.

From Starks Park to Stenhousemuir,l Berwick to Balmoor, total attendances across the SPFL have soared by five percent in season 2017/18, with 10 of the 12 Ladbrokes Premiership clubs each recording a year-on-year increase in crowds. And it’s a significant rise since season 2014-15.

Attendance figures are up. Pic: FPA

A total of 4,445,149 fans attended 788 matches across the four SPFL divisions including play-offs, a rise from 4,247,467 the previous year.

In the Ladbrokes Premiership, total attendances rose by almost half a million, with 3,631,982 passing through the turnstiles at 228 regular season matches, up more than 14 per cent on the previous season’s tally of 3,184,955.

A further 380,781 supporters attended 95 Betfred Cup matches and 44,823 went to 55 IRN-BRU Cup games, meaning a total of 4,870,753 fans attended games across all SPFL competitions during season 2017/18.

This season’s increase follows on the back of a 12% increase in total attendances the previous year.

Motherwell fans turned out in their numbers at Hampden on Saturday. Picture John Devlin.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “Following the conclusion of the fifth season of the SPFL, it is hugely encouraging to see attendances on the rise once again.

“These latest figures reflect both the hard work done by the 42 clubs to attract and retain supporters, but also the loyalty and commitment of Scottish football fans who continue to turn out in significant numbers to back their team.”

The Betfred Cup group stage draw ahead of the 2018-19 competition takes place on Friday night, live on BT Sport.